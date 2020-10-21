Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell has named the victim as 39-year-old Keri Anne Allison who moved to the Polson area in the previous year from the Marysville, Washington area in an update Wednesday afternoon.
Bell also said in the update that the man who was being temporarily held in connection with the suspicious death has been released with no charges filed.
HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Lake County deputies and emergency medical services responded to the "suspicious death" of a woman at a business in Hot Springs Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the woman was soaking in a pool at a business on Camp Aqua Road around 8:40 p.m.
Clients at the business attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the woman; however, they were not working and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A deputy arrested a man but no charges have been filed; thus, his identity will not be released.
The woman's body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. She has not yet been identified due to awaiting notification of family.
