Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND NORTH WINDS GUSTING TO 35 MPH. A RAPID INCREASE OF WINDS ON FLATHEAD LAKE WITH GUSTS OVER 40 MPH AND WAVES 3 TO 4 FEET. LARGEST WAVES EXPECTED ON THE SOUTH END OF THE LAKE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&