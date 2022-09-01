KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week.

On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was a passenger in a vehicle driving on South Fork Road near mile marker 1 when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. Casaulong was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Bradley Keith Burgess, age 37 of Missoula, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Keith has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The crash investigation is ongoing by Montana Highway Patrol.

On Aug. 30, James Scott Clark, age 47 of Kalispell died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash north of Kalispell.

Around 9:30 pm, Clark was reportedly driving northbound near Highway 93 and Tronstad Road on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed into the back of a pickup also traveling north.

The pickup driver was not injured.

The crash investigation is ongoing by Montana Highway Patrol.