A lake may soon get a new name after neighbors signed a petition to get rid of its current name containing a racial slur.
Lost Coon Lake is located on the southwest side of Whitefish, next to the Whitefish Lake Golf Club. If you're ever out on this lake you'll probably hear loon calls and the sounds of golfers.
The lake has no public access and a large chunk of the shore is owned by the golf club, so there aren't any signs listing the name of the lake. Which the golf club says is probably a good thing.
"[The name] originally had the n-word in it unfortunately," Whitefish Lake Golf Club General Manager Terry Nelson said.
The name, Lost n-word Lake, was later changed to Lost Coon Lake, and now neighbors are pushing to change it once again, to Lost Loon Lake.
"We felt it was a much more appropriate name, obviously," Nelson said, "And we have been calling it that for 15 or so years."
Since 2006 the golf club has exclusively refereed to this body of water as Lost Loon Lake and in 2008 they tried to make it official.
"We went the county commissioners, we went through the state, we went though fish and game, and they all threw up their hands and said 'well we aren't sure how to do that" Nelson said, "Fortunately for us both Frank and Paula Sweeney, who happen to live on the lake, are both attorneys."
So Paula went door to door and asked all her neighbors to sign a petition to change the lakes name.
"As my family was discussing it we were all of the opinion that this is pretty reasonable and would be a positive change," Neighbor Sean Malone said.
Then Frank filed that petition though district court. Now Nelson is hopeful everyone will use the new name.
"I just think its out of respect for people who are sensitive to those kinds of things so I think is appropriate," Nelson said, "I'm not necessary a totally politically correct person but I think there are situations where it is absolutely right to be P.C."
Nelson said the petition is expected in front of a judge next week and he hopes the change will be approved.