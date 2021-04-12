KALISPELL, Mont. – A proposed rezoning of land along the Flathead Lake has some neighbors concerned about what could be built on the site. On the other hand, county planners want to clarify the steps in the rezoning process.
Last week this petition started circulating online and has since received over 25,000 signatures.
"With starting the petition I really wanted community members and the whole flathead valley, who this does effect, it effects all of us, I wanted to engage them in a dialog and make them aware of what was going on," the author of the petition Tessa Kiesz said.
Kiesz creating the petition after hearing a Stevensville couple, Jessica and Torsten Wendel, requested a rezoning for the land they own along the west shore of the flathead lake known as Upper West Shore Zoning District Sub-District C. This area is located between the West Shore State Park and the town of Rollins.
Right now, Sub-District C is purely residential. But if the rezoning proposal is approved, everything, including Wendel's land, would be open to commercial use. Which is causing concern among neighbors.
"I hope the community rallies together I hoping we can get exact plans about what is happening so we can get answers. And I hope the whole community can be engaged in this dialog," Kiesz said.
After the petition went viral the lake county planning board started getting a lot of angry calls. The proposed changes are asking for outdoor commercial use. According to the staff report the rezoning would allow activities like mini golf, day camps, and what they call "mountain rides" Now community members want a better definition of what is defined as a mountain ride.
"That wording came directly from the applicants and no additional definitions have come with that," Lake County Planner Tiffani murphy said, "So, that is one thing that we can talk about more during the next meeting and define through out this process, and even provide additional descriptions."
Even without a definition of "mountain ride" Murphy said an amusement park isn't even what's on the table right now.
"What the applicant has proposed is a language amendment or a text amendment," Murphy said, "basically there is no development, no construction, no permitting is being reviewed or even being considered at this time. We are just looking at a text amendment to the document."
Plus, the planning board is not a decision making board. They only make recommendations that get passed along to the County Commissioners. But they are still getting a majority of all the questions coming in. So, we asked the question on everyone's mind:
"Would Lake County allow someone to build a roller coaster along Flathead Lake?"
"Currently no and if this zoning amendment would be approved the restrictions would not allow for a giant amusement park the restrictions in the area are too great even with these amendments," Murphy said.
Hypothetically, if the commissioners approve the rezoning during their next meeting in May, that wouldn't be the final approval.
"It would then open up for a protest period," Murphy explained, "In that 30 day long period if 40% of the people in this district decide to protest the decision then it can not move forward. It will be denied and can not come up again for another year."
But that scenario is months away. The next step in the rezoning process is the planning board's recommendation meeting. That meeting will be open to the public and starts at 7 pm on Wednesday April 14th via zoom.