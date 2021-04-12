Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&