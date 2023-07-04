Browning, Mont. - This year's North American Indian Days Celebration will be held July 6 through July 9 under the new multipurpose arbor, which is currently mid-construction, according to a facebook post by the Blackfeet Nation and Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
The council urges attendees to keep in mind that the arbor is still in the first phase of construction. They shared some photos of the current state of the building on facebook.
There will be a temporary announcer stand, lighting and sound system for the celebration, and there are bleacher’s for seating. Attendees are also invited to bring their own folding chairs.
“For many years the NAID celebration was held in an open arena with no roof with no doors and there was no protection from weather,” the council said. “We as a nation had no issues with that, we worked together and had many celebrations under hot weather, rain, wind and dust. This year we will gather together with our families and friends and enjoy what the creator has blessed us with and we will have for the next 100 years.”
The construction team worked hard to get the building ready to be used for the celebration this year.
The second phase of construction will begin after this year’s NAID celebration is complete. Currently, the roof and walls are not finished, consisting of beams, supports and plywood. The four large entrances to the arbor will not be completed until the second phase of construction.
Once the multipurpose arbor is completed, the roof and walls will have insulation and siding as well as metal roofing, and there will be double doors and garage doors that will open and close. There will also be heating and air conditioning, since the building will be used all year.
According to the post, once construction of the facility is complete, there will be a grand opening event.
