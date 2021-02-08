New Kalispell art exhibit features Salish-Flathead artist

KALISPELL, Mont. - In a time where the nation is looking at inclusivity and racial injustices, a new art exhibit in Kalispell is one more way to show where Native Americans have been and what they've gone through. "Origin Stories" by Monica Gilles-BringsYellow is now open at the KALICO Art Center.
The 3D collages combine bright colors, resin and historical images. Below each collage, there's a story telling the viewer who the native hero is, and what they accomplished or how they were affected by historical events.
In a divisive world, Jemina Watstein, executive director of the KALICO Art Center, said she hopes the stories have a lasting impact.
"I really believe that it's stories that connect people," Watstein said. "And it's stories about each other that really break down barriers. I really feel that this particular show, in the way that we are sharing stories, has the potential to help break down some barriers."
The exhibit continues the Native American tradition of storytelling and also brings to light stories that are often unknown by the broader community, Gilles-BringsYellow wrote in her artist statement.
The exhibit runs now through April 30.