New Kalispell art exhibit features Salish-Flathead artist

Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, and Swan Range. Lake MacDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park. * WHEN...In effect until 6:30 AM MST Monday * IMPACTS... New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&