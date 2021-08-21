WEST GLACIER, Mont. - New lighting in Glacier National Park has met the International Dark Sky Association outdoor lighting requirements, giving the park full certification as an International Dark Sky Park.
New LED streetlights were installed in the West Glacier headquarters area, and park residences received either new, dark sky-friendly fixtures and LED bulbs, or simply had the existing bulbs replaced.
Replacement fixtures have also been bought for the East Glacier, St. Mary, and Many Glacier areas of the park for installation later in 2021.
The dark sky-friendly lights ensure lighting used is necessary for public safety according to the National Parks Service (NPS).
The NPS says the lights and fixtures reduce the harmful impacts of artificial lighting on wildlife, protect human health and preserve night skies for optimal viewing.
“Dark night skies are an important wilderness characteristic at Glacier National Park,” said Pete Webster, Acting Superintendent, Glacier National Park. “Clearly seeing the expanse of the universe increases a person's sense of solitude well beyond that of the terrestrial landscape. A Dark Skies designation aids International Peace Park visitors in finding their own wilderness solitude."