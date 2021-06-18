New Nonprofit Focuses on Maintaining Flathead Rivers

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A new non-profit organization is focusing on keeping the Flathead River System pristine as more and more folks use the rivers.
Today they took part in something called the Weed Rodeo.
They floated down the middle fork of the Flathead starting at West Glacier weeding and learning about invasive species from a local weed expert.
Certain weeds are harmful to the area because they hurt surrounding plants and wildlife.
They joined a group of volunteers who’ve been helping maintain the river for nearly 20 years.
“I’m just always overwhelmed at the positive energy that everybody has. I think everybody feels just so good after they’ve done something important to help out our river system that they love too,” said Brenda Guzman, a volunteer.
The alliance teamed up with glacier national park and the Flathead National Forest and will receive training from both forest and park service staff. This summer ambassadors will be at popular river access sites teaching folks about river safety and etiquette as well as help collect data related to river use like just how many people are launching from popular sites and recording wildlife sightings.
They’ll be recruiting volunteers throughout the summer. For more information on how to get involved, you can visit the Flathead Rivers Alliance website here.