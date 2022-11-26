Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating death of woman near Heart Butte

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 8 am and 11 am. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&