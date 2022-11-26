Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating death of woman near Heart Butte

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted the following press release on its Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 25:
MEDIA RELEASE
On November 24, 2022 in the evening hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a non-responsive female in the Heart Butte area within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement officer began CPR and continued until the arrival of the Blackfeet Emergency Medical Services. The unresponsive female was then transported to the Indian Health Services in Browning Montana where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still on-going and Law Enforcement will release more details in the coming days.
At this time, one person has been arrested on a separate incident and that person's involvement, if any, has not been determined. This person's name will not be released until the investigation has reached its end.
The woman's death is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Blackfeet Law Enforcement with the assistance of the Pondera County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, please contact the Federal Bureaeu of Investigation, Shelby Montana Resident Agency 406-424-8411.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services
