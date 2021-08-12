MISSOULA — The new concessions building at the Western Montana Fair houses eight food vendors who run non-profits and local organizations.
The money you use to buy their food supports their efforts year-round.
Sovereign Hope Church is just one of eight organizations serving up tasty food to support a cause.
Staff member, Stephan Kasun said the money they raise helps them serve the community.
"Supporting Sovereign Hope is helping support our work in Missoula and our Mission in Missoula. Ultimately to serve our city, to care for our city, to love our City as Christ has loved His Church,” Kasun said.
He said they raise over $10,000 on average during the fair.
The City of Missoula bought the church’s building, which was used as the Johnson Street Homeless Shelter.
So this year, the fair money will go toward building their new church.
"We just want to be a part of our city and our building is gonna help us do that like it has in the past,” he said.
Another organization that serves food is the Rocky Mountainaires.
If you’ve tried the famous Tator Pig at the fair, then you’ve supported the group of barbershop singers who spend their year singing at retirement homes and festivals.
Member, John Retten Meyer, said your support allows them to continue to entertain Missoulians.
"This is our major fundraiser for the year actually and the proceeds go to buying music and that sort of thing,” Meyer said.
He added that they ask to use the money to go towards scholarships for students.
Both Meyer and Kasun said they always look forward to interacting with Missoulians.
"It's just fun to see people going by and see everybody," Meyer said.
Kasun agreed.
"We love being a part of Missoula and so we want to be a Missoula church and it's just a really great way to be a part of our community," Kasun said.
The Western Montana Fair runs through August 15.