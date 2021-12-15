WHITEFISH, Mont. - Help from the community is being sought by the North Valley Food Bank to provide the fixings for Christmas dinners for local neighbors in need.
North Valley Food Bank says they anticipate it will be another challenging holiday season for many community members.
In the last month, 124,460 pounds of food passed through the food bank facility, which they say is 37,000 pounds more than their monthly average for 2020.
More than 800 people were served in a single week recently as well.
“We are deeply grateful for everyone who has already given abundantly this holiday season. We’re reaching out once again so that all of our neighbors have a full and festive plate this Christmas. We are especially in need of hams and would like to collect an additional 70 hams by Monday, December 20th.” Sophie Albert, Executive Director.
The food bank says that in addition to ham, they are also inviting the community to donate butter, crescent rolls, fresh potatoes and yams, olive oil, stuffing, gravy mix, canned corn, cornbread mix, pie filling, boxed pie crust, oats, flour, sugar, canned yams, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, salt, pepper, dehydrated potatoes and other holiday favorites.
People donating perishable items are told to do so during operating hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Non-perishable items can be donated at any time at the donation station on the front porch, and the North Valley Food Bank asks that all holiday donations are received by Dec. 20.
In addition to food, you could also volunteer at the food bank for a holiday preparation or distribution shift.
Weekend shifts are available and you can sign up online here or contact Volunteer Coordinator Anya Brown at anya@northvalleyfoodbank.org.
If you have any questions, you can call 406-862-5863.
Christmas food distribution will be hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon to 6:00 pm, drive-thru only.
In addition to holiday food, all customers will receive a supply of groceries. The grocery store will reopen for shopping the week after Christmas.
The food bank will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.