North Valley Food Bank serves record numbers

WHITEFISH, Mont. - In the Flathead Valley, the North Valley Food Bank continues to see record need apart from the pandemic.
Since 2020, the food bank remodeled and grew its staff from two to eight.
But this year's growth took a whole new spin. Just in 2022, the food bank has served 600 new households.
According to Sophie Albert, the executive director, even after the recent remodel, the food bank is close to hitting its limit as it serves more people due to things like inflation, rising food costs, rent increases and now higher energy bills going into the winter.
On top of it, Albert added, their mobile pantry which serves rural communities has grown from 25 households to 170 households in the last two years.
"Literally every month since the beginning of the year, and even before that has been a new historic high for us and we’re just seeing a dramatic rise every month," Albert said. "Since last year, we’ve seen an 80% increase in customer visits in the food bank."
Now the Montana Food Bank Network's delivery every six weeks only lasts them about three weeks and they're left to make up the difference through local donations, partnerships and emergency orders with the network, Albert explained.
The community is stepping up, she said, but they're gearing up for even more need going into the holidays.
The biggest need right now is meat. The food bank needs about 100 more frozen turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
The North Valley Food Bank also accepts and processes wild game as long as it's tagged and coordinated before delivery.
For more information on donating at North Valley Food Bank, click here.
