KALISPELL- The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo Parade has been canceled for public safety.
According to a release, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce and the NWMT Fair say that putting the health and safety of parade entries, volunteers and spectators is the primary focus and, as the largest parade of the year, the Fair Parade cannot be executed in a socially-distanced manner.
“While the decision was not made lightly, the Northwest Montana Fair fully understands the challenges posed in trying to organize the parade this year. We encourage the participants to get their entry ideas ready for next year,” said Mark Campbell, Manager of the Flathead County Fair and Event Center.
The release says both organizations are looking forward to the return of the event in future years.