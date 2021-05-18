Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&