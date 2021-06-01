Nurses strike at Logan Health

UPDATE: JUNE 1 AT 10:27 A.M.
KALISPELL, Mont. - Logan Health responded to SEIU Healthcare, the union of nurses and healthcare workers, regarding the nurses strike Tuesday.
The following is the letter from Logan Health:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Nurses of Logan Health entered a strike against hospital management Tuesday morning in Kalispell.
According to a release from SEIU Healthcare, a union of nurses and healthcare workers, 650 nurses are striking at Logan Health protesting management's staffing issues and what the union calls unfair working conditions.
“We don’t want to strike, but we’ll do what we have to for our patients,” Donna Nelson, a registered nurse in Behavioral Health, said in the release. “We can’t remain silent while our sensible contract proposals are ignored and while Logan Health management tries to break our union.”
The strike events events began 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Logan Health and will continue through Friday:
- Tuesday, June 1, 5 p.m. at Logan Health: Community rally in support of nurses
- Thursday, June 3, 6 p.m. at Depot Park: Community rally in support of better patient care
- Friday, June 4, 7 a.m. at Logan Health: Community supporters walk nurses back in to work