WEST GLACIER- Officials are looking for a 68-year-old man in the North Fork area.
A release from the park says Barry J. Tragen’s car was last seen parked at Kintla Lake on Wednesday, July 22, and a search effort was initiated by park rangers on July 25 after he did not return.
The search effort continues this week in conjunction with Flathead County Search and Rescue and Flathead County K9 teams.
Tragen is five feet, ten inches tall and about 220 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information or if you were in the area and saw someone who fits the description, you are asked to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.