KALISPELL- The Flathead City-County Health Department received notice Saturday from the Department of Health and Human Services of one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Flathead County.
A release from the Flathead City-County Health Department says the individual is over the age of 60 and has no recent travel history.
The case is currently under investigation and all close contacts of the case will be notified.
The full release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
Kalispell MT-- The Flathead City-County Health Department today received notice via the Department of Public Health and Human services (DPHHS) of a new COVID-19 confirmed case in Flathead County.
The individual is over the age of 60 and has no recent travel history. The case is currently under investigation. All close contacts of the case will be notified.
“We want to remind Flathead County residents of the presence of COVID-19 in our community,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer. “With businesses reopening, it is important that everyone continues to do their part to prevent the spread. We must continue working together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The Flathead City-County Health Department reminds everyone that the following guidelines should still be observed:
- Vulnerable individuals should continue to follow the stay at home guidance.
- All individuals should socially distance (at least 6 feet apart) from non-household members.
- All individuals should wear a cloth face covering in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.
- All individuals should stay home if they are sick.
- All individuals should continue to wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
The Flathead City-County Health Department will continue to update their novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and press releases.