OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house before he was taken to Logan Health.

The suspect, Kay Johnson of Olney, was taken to Logan Health for evaluation, and later released into the custody of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives.

Johnson was later booked into the Flathead County Detention on pending charges of Assault with a Weapon.

This case is currently under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office initially reported the incident happened on Sept. 23, and has sent a correction saying it happened on Sept. 22. The updated date has been reflected in this article.