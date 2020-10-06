KALLISPELL - One person is dead following a crash in Kalispell.
According to Kalispell Police Detective Cpt. Jim Wardensky, the crash happened Monday around 10:30 AM, at the intersection of Highway 93 and Kelly Road.
When Kalispell police arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. One driver was unresponsive, and eventually died on the scene from undisclosed injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
There is no word yet on the status of that second driver.
The names of those involved have not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
