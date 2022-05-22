WHITEFISH, Mont. - One person is walking away with only minor injuries after they were involved in a high-speed accident.

Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports they responded to the high-speed accident on Highway 93 Sunday morning.

A single occupant had to be extracted from the passenger vehicle involved and crews worked to stabilize the vehicles.

The individual was taken to Kalispell ER and was later released with minor injuries.

“Thank you to Montana Highway Patrol and local Tow truck operators for their quick response and work on the scene helping to keep us and our community safe,” Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 wrote.