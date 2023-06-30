KALISPELL, Mont. - Open burning season comes to an end June 30 and is banned through the months of July, August and September.
Recreational campfires are permitted during banned months unless instructed otherwise by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) or by your local fire station.
Some alternatives to consider for burning are moving yard waste to the Flathead County Landfill or composting grass, clippings, and leaves is another alternative.
If necessary further fire closure or information will be posted locally and for more information contact your local fire station.
