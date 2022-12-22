UPDATE:
Service has been restored to much of the impacted areas.
Flathead Electric Cooperative says that due to the cold loading changes, restoration has to be done in small pieces.
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Electric Cooperative reported thousands in Flathead County were without power as cold temperatures swept over the state.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Flathead Electric Twitter posted crews were responding to reports of outages in Lakeside down to Rollins.
As of 2:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 22, there are almost 2,000 customers without power according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map.
An update shared just before noon Thursday says there was an emergency shut down of one of their main delivery points into the Cooperative’s system which caused outages across the Lake Blaine, Many Lakes, and the Echo Lake areas.
You can help crews who are out to restore power in the following ways:
- Turn your thermostat down by 10 degrees or more.
- Turn off your water heaters if you don’t need them at this time.
- Delay your use of your oven, washing machine, dryer, and dishwasher.
- Unplug unneeded electrical equipment including Christmas lights.
If you need a warm place to go, you can call 406-758-2111. This line has been established by Flathead Emergency Services and has information for anyone looking for shelter.
