THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Hundreds of pills were recovered from a vehicle and two people were detained in Sanders County just before Christmas.
On Dec. 23, law enforcement were searching for a vehicle after a report made by a concerned citizen.
The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office did not give details on the initial report, however, when the vehicle was located, they reported “items of concern” were seen by a responding deputy.
Backup was requested and other deputies along with Montana Highway Patrol responded.
Two individuals were detained and taken to a detention facility.
According to the sheriff’s office, over 600 pills, some of which were suspected to contain fentanyl, were recovered along with 11 grams of suspected crystal meth and many other items.
“This was made possible by a resident gathering information and calling it in. Goes to show we can’t be everywhere, you are our eyes and ears.
Deputy Wegener wants more specifically to warn parents that these pills that look like candy to kids (colorful, round). Please educate your kids and yourselves and take precautions. Also, even coming into contact by touching fentanyl can be fatal. If you find anything like this please contact the Sheriff Office right away!” the sheriff’s office wrote.
