PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair.

On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

All of the items have the Spin Em logo which is a set of horns atop of a set of Spurs.

If you know where the merchandise is, you can call Crime Stoppers.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office says those reporting can remain anonymous and receive a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) or the recovery of stolen merchandise.

You can also contact Deputy Tim Kelly of the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office (406) 827-3584 extension #3