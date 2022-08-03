FLATHEAD NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - A part of the Crystal Lake Trail is closed while firefighters work to suppress two small fires in the area.

The trail is in the Swan Lake Ranger District and is closed from the Crystal Lake North Trailhead to Crystal Lake the The Forest Service - Flathead National Forest said.

Fires are reported uphill of the trail and signage has been posted to warn visitors of the nearby fire activity and closure.