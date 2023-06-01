KALISPELL, Mont. - Construction will be taking place on U.S. Highway 93 north of Lakeside during the month of June to improve safety on the roadway.
A release from Wilderness Land Holdings, LLC (WLH) said the construction will include ROW shoulder work to widen the roadway to meet the current Montana Department of Transportation requirements.
WLH is in partnership with Montana Rockies LLC, (MR) leading this project.
The construction will be taking place on U.S. Highway 93 north of Lakeside and south Lakeview Drive beginning June 1.
In addition to widening the roadway, construction crews will be adding a left-turn lane mid-June. This project will entail crack sealing, chip sealing and fog sealing laying additional thin layers of asphalt to prolong the pavement's longevity.
WLH and MR said in the release there will be a lane closure on the roadway during the pavement work with delays of 10 to 15 minutes estimated to take place June 17 through June 24.
WLH and MR said in the release they will be installing new pavement markings and signage mid to late June.
Travelers through the construction zone will not be impacted June 1 through June 17--there are no delays expected during the ROW shoulder and roadway widening project. Travelers should be careful when going through the construction zone, however.
“We recognize there is quite a bit of roadwork taking place on Highway 93 in 2023. Safety improvement projectslike this make the roadway safer for all users. “Our goal is to move traffic swiftly throughout this project. Thanks in advance for your patience.”, MR said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.