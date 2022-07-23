KALISPELL, Mont. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the East Idaho St. and 7th Ave. intersection in Kalispell.

Kalispell police located the vehicle and driver after they had fled the scene.

The driver was identified as Desirea Garrera, 25, of New York.

Garrera is in custody of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Detention Facility and is charged with Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence.

An investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigations Captain Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793.