EVERGREEN, Mont. - Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Evergreen on Dec. 1.
Several 9-1-1 calls were made Wednesday reporting a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Highway 2, just north of Reserve Dr. in Evergreen a release reports.
The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
At this time, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.
The identity of the male victim has not yet been determined, however, the release says he is 30 to 40-years-old.
An autopsy will be done at the Montana State Crime Lab.