KALISPELL, Mont. - Pedestrian warning signs that were installed starting at Meridian Road going east to 4th Avenue East North will be activated soon.

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) and Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHB) were installed and will be activated on May 23 as a part of the Kalispell Parkline Trail and Linear Park Project the City of Kalispell said.

RRFB were installed at 5th Avenue West North, 1st Avenue East North, 3rd Avenue East North and 4th Avenue East North.

PHB were installed at Meridian Road near the Rails to Trails and Kalispell Parkline trailheads and US Highway 93 near the Kalispell Center Mall.

PHB signals consist of two horizontally arranged red lenses above a single yellow lens that will be dark until a pedestrian activates the PHB button.

The actuated beacon flashes yellow then red to stop motorists to allow for pedestrians to cross. While the motorists are seeing the steady red indication, the WALK sign is lit for pedestrians.

Those in the area are being reminded that the area where these are being installed is still an active construction zone, and will not be open to the public until construction is complete.