KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead National Forest is reminding people to make sure all containers are closed and latched firmly.
Photos were shared to the Flathead National Forest Facebook of a bear going through a container after people forgot to close the lid on the bear-resistant container.
“Bear-resistant containers are not bear-resistant if we do not use them properly,” the post reads.
People are being reminded to make sure all containers are closed and latched firmly, and that bear-resistant certified coolers and other products must also have bolts or a lock firmly closed to be bear-resistant.