KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol reports that a person is dead after they were thrown from their motorcycle in an accident on U.S. 2 at 5:20 p.m. Friday.
The MHP report states that the driver of a Toyota Avalon clipped the front right of the motorcycle while attempting to cross the roadway at the intersection of U.S. 2 and E. Cottonwood Drive.
The motorcycle driver from Columbia Falls, 41, was thrown by the impact and sustained serious head trauma before being pronounced dead on the scene.