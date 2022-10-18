UPDATE: 12:08 P.M.

"On 10/18/2022 at approximately 9:20 am, The male involved in this case was located in the East North section of town and is receiving needed medical care. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. It is believed that the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Kalispell Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

UPDATE: 10:06 A.M.

The person who fled the scene after getting hit by a bullet at a home in Kalispell has been located and is in police custody, the Kalispell Police Department said in a release.

KPD said they will release more details soon.

The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - "On October 17, 2022, at approximately 8:06 pm, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence off 6th Ave. EN for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that pepper spray had been deployed inside a residence. The resident of the home said that one of the involved persons was struck with a bullet and fled the scene. The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air searched the area with a helicopter, a K9, and drones but are currently unable to locate the individual.

The Kalispell Police Department is actively searching for a 5’10” tall, 180 lb. white male with short brown hair wearing a blue t-shirt and gray colored jeans. Officers believe that the male needs medical attention.

Anyone having information about this shooting are encouraged to call 406-758-7781. If you see this individual or know of his whereabouts, please call 911."