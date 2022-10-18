UPDATE: 10:06 A.M.

The person who fled the scene after getting hit by a bullet at a home in Kalispell has been located and is in police custody, the Kalispell Police Department said in a release.

KPD said they will release more details soon.

The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - "On October 17, 2022, at approximately 8:06 pm, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence off 6th Ave. EN for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that pepper spray had been deployed inside a residence. The resident of the home said that one of the involved persons was struck with a bullet and fled the scene. The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air searched the area with a helicopter, a K9, and drones but are currently unable to locate the individual.

The Kalispell Police Department is actively searching for a 5’10” tall, 180 lb. white male with short brown hair wearing a blue t-shirt and gray colored jeans. Officers believe that the male needs medical attention.

Anyone having information about this shooting are encouraged to call 406-758-7781. If you see this individual or know of his whereabouts, please call 911."