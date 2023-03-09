KALISPELL, Mont. - A reckless driver hit a car and narrowly missed another while fleeing Kalispell police.
Around 8:40 pm Wednesday, a Kalispell Police officer saw a Chevy pickup swerving around the road on Highway 93 without headlights or taillights.
The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports the officer tried to pull the truck over, however, the driver did not stop.
According to the report, the driver entered a ditch and struck a delineator before entering into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle.
Eventually, the driver entered the Logan Health campus, narrowly missed another car on Sunnyview Ln. and came to a stop.
KPD says the driver, identified as 43-year-old Aaron Clay King, was then taken into custody without further incident.
King is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of criminal endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.