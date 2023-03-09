Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... Persistent snow through the day Friday and Saturday morning. Snowfall will be consistent through Friday morning, beginning around 4 to 6 am MST. More moderate to heavy snowfall will occur with the frontal passage early in the afternoon. Post-frontal snow showers are likely through the evening and overnight. Storm total snowfall accumulations: 3 to 5 inches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The lower end amounts are expected in the Mission Valley. Intense snow showers Friday afternoon and evening will cause very low visibility and rapidly changing conditions. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&