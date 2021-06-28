MARION, Mont. - A plane with two people onboard crashed in the Round Mountain area near Marion Sunday.
Marion Fire Chief Katie Mast tells Montana Right Now, the Marion Fire Department (MFD) received a report of a potential plane crash around 11:24 a.m.
MFD found the plane just off the roadway.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian tells us the plane landed near a private landing strip.
The plane had major damage, Mast said, but the two people onboard were able to get out of the aircraft before first responders arrived and received minor injuries.
Mast said the plane struck a power line before crashing; however, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
According to Heino, a resident called the sheriff's office and said they heard the plane struggling before it struck the power pole.
The plane was a Mooney M20F single engine aircraft registered out of Oregon.