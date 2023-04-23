KALISPELL, Mont. - Plans to develop a new 106-acre state park on the north shore of Flathead Lake are moving forward.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said it is modifying its preferred plans for the new Somers Beach State Park based on public input, which will include day-use amenities, such as trails, picnic areas, and a hand launch area for boats, as well as overnight lodging opportunity with three rental cabins.
In addition, an additional 922 feet of park shoreline will be enhanced with an erosion control beach.
FWP removed proposed tent campsites and is constructing vault latrines instead of flushing restrooms and an entry station or natural playground will not be built.
If costs exceed available funding, the group picnic shelter and the hand launch may also be excluded from construction and will be installed later.
A public planning process to help guide future use and development of the state park was launched in spring 2022, and FWP received nearly 1,300 individual responses, with around 80% coming from the Flathead Valley. In-person and virtual open houses were also hosted to build on information gained from the survey.
Using the information gathered, FWP staff developed the draft environmental assessment.
You can view the complete development plans as outlined in the final decision notice and environmental assessment published April 17 on the FWP website.
