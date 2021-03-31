POST FALLS, Idaho - Two people were hospitalized after a Kalispell, Montana man allegedly drove the wrong direction on Interstate-90 Wednesday morning in Post Falls, Idaho.
According to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP), Roger Ferrell, 74, of Kalispell, got on the eastbound side of I-90 traveling westbound. A Post Falls police officer reportedly tried to stop Ferrell but could not.
ISP said Ferrel crashed into another car driven by Frederick Ley, 25, of Seattle. The passenger in Ley's vehicle, Monica Mohn, 61, of Coeur d'Alene did not have her seatbelt buckled and was ejected, according to ISP.
Ley and Mohn were transported to Kootenai Medical Center for treatment.
Alcohol is considered a factor.
An investigation is underway.