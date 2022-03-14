UPDATE: MARCH 15 AT 10:25 A.M
The following is press release in part from the Kalispell Police Department:
On 3/14/2022, Kalispell Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Columbia Falls resident, Zackary Maas. Zackary has been placed in the custody of the Flathead County Sheriff's Detention Facility and is charged with Assault with a Weapon.
The investigation is on-going at this time. If you have any information, please call Sergeant Karen Webster at 758-7794.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 3/13/2022, at approximately 0430 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a possible gunshot at a residence in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located a 41-year-old male suffering from a potential gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local medical facility for medical care. The suspect had run away from the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The location of the suspect is unknown. It is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other, and this was not a random act.
Kalispell detectives are conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the names are being withheld at this time.
If you have any information or questions, please contact Investigations Sergeant Karen Webster at 758-7794.
