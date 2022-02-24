The following is a Facebook post from the Columbia Falls Police Department:
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - At midnight on February 24th, 2022 a Columbia Falls Police Officer came upon a single vehicle crash that had just taken place at the intersection of 9th Street West and Nucleus Avenue.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old female with an Idaho driver’s license, was found in the vehicle deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is still underway, but excessive speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in this crash.
US Highway 2 (9th Street W) and Nucleus Avenue have been cleared of debris and there are no further traffic delays as a result of this incident.
The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of family and friends.
