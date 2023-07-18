The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - On July 18, 2023, at 3:41 a.m., Kalispell Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Teton and Hawthorn for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located a male suffering a gunshot wound. The male has been transported to Logan Health where he is undergoing surgery at this time. No arrests have been made. The Kalispell Police Department is actively working this crime scene and speaking to witnesses.
