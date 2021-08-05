KALISPELL, Mont. - A man allegedly broke into a residence and barricaded himself in Kalispell Wednesday around 4:45 p.m.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, someone reported a male family member, identified as Kasmir Ray Spilis, 28, of Kalispell, had broken into their home on the 1800 block of Stag Lane and refused to leave.
Deputies talked to Spilis but he still refused to leave, barricaded himself inside the home and had access to guns, according to FCSO. Spilis' behavior intensified, and he allegedly threatened to shoot at law enforcement after deputies tried to communicate with him.
The Flathead Regional SWAT arrived and safely arrested Spilis at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Spilis was jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center and is being held on charges of assault on a peace officer, burglary, criminal mischief and probation violation.