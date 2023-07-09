The following is a Facebook post by the Plains Police Department:
PLAINS, Mont. - At this time, there is an incident taking place in the Plains area.
Please be advised that Chadwick Shane Mobley has escaped the custody of his transport at Plains Town Pump and is still on the run. Mobley was able to remove his handcuffs as well as ankle shackles and run.
Deputies and officers have been actively searching for Mobley since his escape but have been unsuccessful in locating Mobley so far.
Please lock your homes, garages and vehicles and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
Mobley was wearing camo pants, light colored shirt and black boots when he ran. Mobley is approximately 6'0 tall and weighs 150lbs.
Mobley is dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him call 911.
