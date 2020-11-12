Update: Friday, Nov. 13, 9:07 a.m.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Police are providing new information about a man who drove his vehicle through the front doors and through aisles of the Super 1 Foods in Columbia Falls Thursday evening.
No one was hurt in the incident after the car drove through the grocery store around 5:45 PM, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
By the time law enforcement arrived at Super 1 Foods, the driver had already left the scene.
A press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department (CFPD) says a 1995 Chevrolet Lumina was located shortly after the incident, across the highway where the vehicle reportedly collided into a trailer.
Police say the driver got out of the car and ran away on foot, abandoning the crash. Witnesses described the man as being 40 to 50-years-old with dark hair, a beard and a mustache. Minutes later, police received reports of a naked man running through the hallway of an assisted living facility near the location of the Chevrolet Lumina. The man was located and detained a block west of the facility. Staff at the retirement home were able to identify the man as he reportedly has a relationship with a resident there.
Officers say the man was displaying signs of drug intoxication at the time he was arrested, but they have yet to determine if he was intoxicated when driving the car through the grocery store.
The man was taken to an area hospital for non-injury treatment and once he is medically cleared, he will be taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.
Police are not identifying the man at this time. His identity and pending charges are expected to be released after he’s booked into the detention center.
