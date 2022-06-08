RONAN, Mont. - Police are searching for more details in regard to recent vandalism of vehicles in Ronan Wednesday.

The Ronan Police Department said via Facebook someone damaged vehicle tires along Main Street, Cleveland Street Southwest and Round Butte Road during the late hours of Monday, June 6.

RPD has arrested the suspect appearing in the photos provided and charges are pending.

Anyone with more details or security camera recordings related to this case is asked to call RPD at (406)676-0223 referencing case RP22-347.