POLSON, Mont. - A 1-year-old baby who was via life-flight from St. Joseph Hospital to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane has died, and police have reportedly identified a person of interest.
Polson Police, Fire and Ambulance responded to a residence for a 1-year-old baby who was having difficulty breathing on Sept. 30.
The baby was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, and was later taken via life-flight to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
Early in the morning on Oct. 2, the baby passed away at Sacred Heart.
A death investigation is being conducted by Polson Police, who have identified a person of interest.
At this time no criminal charges have been filed, nor has the manner of death been determined according to Polson Police.