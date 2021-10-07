Vault police light image

POLSON, Mont. - A 1-year-old baby who was via life-flight from St. Joseph Hospital to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane has died, and police have reportedly identified a person of interest.

Polson Police, Fire and Ambulance responded to a residence for a 1-year-old baby who was having difficulty breathing on Sept. 30.

The baby was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, and was later taken via life-flight to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Early in the morning on Oct. 2, the baby passed away at Sacred Heart.

A death investigation is being conducted by Polson Police, who have identified a person of interest.

At this time no criminal charges have been filed, nor has the manner of death been determined according to Polson Police.

