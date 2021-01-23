POLSON - Several Polson Police Department Officers were awarded Tuesday for their exceptional service to their community in 2020.
Chief Wade Nash presented the awards to four Polson Police Officers.
The Polson Police Department shared their names and why they were recognized in a release:
Officer Dylan Moll was presented with a life-saving award for performing CPR and reviving an individual that had suffered a medical episode in their home. Officer Moll was also awarded a letter of appreciation for de-escalating a situation involving an individual exhibiting unusual behavior while armed with a handgun.
Sergeant George Simpson was presented with a life-saving award for performing CPR and administering Narcan to successfully revive an unconscious and not breathing individual from a drug overdose.
Officer Kyle Cooper was presented with a letter of commendation for removing an unconscious occupant from a vehicle that had crashed into Flathead Lake. Once back on shore EMS was able to treat the victim.
Officer Michael Wharton was presented with a letter of commendation for locating an infant alone in a parked vehicle, with outside temperatures in the 20’s, while the guardians were inside an establishment consuming alcohol.
“Their outstanding performance, exceptional diligence and loyal devotion to duty reflected great credit upon themselves, the Polson Community and were keeping with the highest traditions of the Polson Police Department," Chief Wade Nash said in the release.