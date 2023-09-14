POLSON, Mont. - A Polson Police Officer was arrested on the charge of sexual abuse of children Wednesday afternoon.

The following is a press release from the Polson Police Department:

On the afternoon of September 13th, 2023, Polson Police Officer Matthew Timm was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of Montana Code 45-5-625 (1b) Sexual Abuse of Children. The Polson Police Department has been cooperating with our partners at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Department of Justice leading up to this arrest.

The investigation is ongoing so no further information will be released at this time. The PPD will continue to work with our partners in the criminal justice system to aid in this investigation. An internal employment investigation is also ongoing and no further information regarding his employment will be released at this time.

“Our fundamental duty as officers is to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder. This is the mission, and we all took the oath dedicating ourselves to justice and honor. Officers who are found not honoring the oath have no place in this department.” – Chief George Simpson

The Polson Police Department would like to thank the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Lake County Attorney’s Office.