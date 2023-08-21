KALISPELL, Mont.- Due to wildfire danger, portions of the Flathead and Clark Fork rivers are closed effective on Monday, August 21st.

Montana FWP is also closing Kookoosint Fishing Access Site, Paradise Crossing Fishing Access Site, and Full Curl Wildlife Management Area south of Plains on Montana Highway 200 due to the River Road East fire.

FWP received a request from the fire incident command team to close portions of the rivers and the department’s nearby properties as the River Road East fire continues to grow.

Aerial fire operations are occurring over and around the FWP sites, and the fire is expected to continue to grow, presenting safety issues for fire personnel and the public.

The Flathead River from the Flathead Indian Reservation boundary downstream to the confluence of the Clark Fork River is temporarily closed to all public occupation and recreation.

The Clark Fork River is closed to all public occupation and recreation from the Highway 135 Bridge at Ferry Landing downstream to the Clark Fork River Bridge in Plains.

The emergency closures are effective August 21, 2023.

