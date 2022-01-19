BIG ARM, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating a possible homicide-suicide in Big Arm Wednesday.
The report came in around 4:24 a.m. Wednesday morning of a possible homicide-suicide taking place at a residence.
A release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said when deputies got to the crime scene, they determined a woman had been fatally shot. Another person in the residence had also been shot, but they were showing signs they were still alive.
The person was brought to the hospital by ambulance; however, they died after they got there, LCSO said.
Deputies also found a dog in the residence that had been fatally shot, LCSO said.
Investigators determined in their initial investigation this incident was potentially a homicide-suicide.
The State Medical Examiner in Missoula is conducting autopsies on the deceased bodies.
LCSO has not identified the deceased awaiting family notification.
