RONAN, Mont. - The Lake County is investigating a potential threat made by a high school student broadcasted via social media, the Ronan School District said.

Ronan School District said the following statement via Facebook:

"There was a potential threat made by a high school student that has been circulated via various social media outlets. The Lake County Sheriff's Department was immediately notified and they are actively investigating the threats. The investigation is ongoing and no new information is available at this time. The District fully understands concerns you may have and encourages you to make the best decision for your family. School will be open and the Sheriff's Department assured us that there will be an added law enforcement presence. If you choose to keep your child home, the absence will be excused. We will keep you informed as new information becomes available."